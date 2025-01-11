Flight Crew Spots UFO Over The Bahamas

The Control Tower Reports Unknown Contacts

2025 started out with a flap of UFO or drone sightings in New Jersey that spread across the globe, but as the media has gotten quiet on reporting such things, a new video has come out from the flight crew of a private jet of something that wasn’t a man-made drone.

“It started as white and then it just got green and almost like an electric, some type of energy around it,”

It was on the night of Dec. 23, 2024 Cassandra Martin, a flight attendant for Surjet, a private air service, says she and two pilots encountered something strange. They were flying back to Fort Lauderdale in an empty jet, high over the Bahamas, when Miami air traffic control sent a message.

“All of a sudden I heard traffic control say, we have a foreign object, can you please identify,” Martin explained. Surprised, the crew began to scan the skies around them.

Three Unknown Ojects Following Them

“I looked to the left, and pilot saw three objects, I only saw one, and I grabbed my phone, I just pressed it to the window to see if I could get a video of what the object was. I don’t know what it was, and then I zoomed in as much as the phone allowed me to. And the object was white, and it turned slightly green, almost kind of like it had an electric field around it of some sort, and it stayed with us for about 45 minutes and then we didn’t see it again, and we were about 43, 45 thousand feet and it was way above us.”

The plane was flying far too high for what they were seeing to be a drone, and the video shows a glowing, spherical object darting about, which rules out other common explanations such a the classic “weather balloon”.

“I think we were astonished, and it was something that you really can’t explain but I don’t have the qualifications to know what that is,” Martin said, talking about the conversation she had with the pilots as the object was within view.

Bryan Bender is a defense expert, the former Pentagon correspondent for the Boston Globe and Politico. He now works with a nonprofit advocacy group founded by military pilots called Americans for Safe Aerospace.

“Well you know, I think the video is compelling,” he said after watching what Martin recorded. “So you know, this video and this testimony rhymes a lot with a number of cases we heard from military pilots going back even 10 or 15 years and that is these orbs, or in some cases they called them Tictacs, they were more oblong in shape but flying at very high altitudes but also being able to maneuver in ways that don’t seem to make a lot of sense to us, at least as we know physics. And so the question is, are these foreign adversaries that have made some breakthrough, or is it something else, and of course, that something else could be many things.”

Bender points out the Pentagon actually had an office which investigates these sightings, and says it’s imperative for national security and for aviation safety that they figure out what these unidentified anomalous phenomena are.

“Was it a little bit eerie?” Martin asked. “Yes, because again, we were pretty high up and whatever we saw was even higher than us and it had the capabilities just to zigzag and change color, so that was a little daunting, to say the least, but you know, it’s also something fascinating that I was able to see and capture with my phone.”

A Compelling UFO Case

This is just one more in a long list of unexplainable UFO cases that we have. This is a long encounter, with trained observers, and it was air traffic control that alerted them to their presence, so they must have been picked up on radar. As usual, what we don’t know greatly outweighs what we do.

What can be certain is that this was no mere drone. Regular drones can’t fly that high, for that long, and who would be flying one out there anyway?

Have you seen something unexplainable? I would love to hear about it. Send me an email to Reports@ParaRational.com and tell me all about it.