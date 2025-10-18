Lost Earring Reappears… In Woman’s Mouth Two Years Later

What would you do if a long-lost object suddenly fell out of your mouth while you were talking? That’s the bizarre reality one woman faced in 2019, when an earring gem that vanished from her car two years earlier somehow ended up inside her mouth.

Reddit user strawberry_muffin_22 shared her bewildering experience in the Glitch_in_the_Matrix community, and it’s one of those stories that defies every rational explanation. The incident has all the hallmarks of a genuine glitch in the matrix, an event so inexplicable that it challenges our understanding of how reality works.

The Day the Earring Disappeared

The story begins innocently enough in the summer of 2017. The witness was working at a dog kennel and had recently purchased a pair of cute rainbow gem stud earrings. As she described it: “Well one day while I was at work, one of the dogs headbutted me in the ear, knocking the earring gem off, and it fell onto the cement.”

Frustrated but not defeated, she picked up the gem and post, planning to repair it later. “I put it in my pocket to fix later,” she explained. At the end of her shift, she transferred both pieces from her pocket to the center console of her car.

A week passed before she remembered the broken earring. When she opened the center console to retrieve it, the gem was gone. “No trace. I looked in every crack and crevice, but couldn’t find it,” she recalled. The mystery of the missing gem was annoying, but life moved on.

Two Years of Ordinary Life

Over the next two years, the witness went about her normal routine. She cleaned her car multiple times. She started vaping in winter 2017 and regularly changed the coils in her vape mod. The missing earring became nothing more than an occasional frustrating memory, a minor loss that she’d mostly forgotten about.

It’s worth noting these details because they eliminate many conventional explanations. The car was cleaned thoroughly. Any object loose in the vehicle would have been found during these cleanings. And as the witness would later emphasize, the gem wasn’t small enough to go unnoticed. “The gem was about the size of a pebble,” she noted.

The Impossible Reappearance

Then came 2019. The witness was driving with a friend in the passenger seat, engaged in conversation. As she opened her mouth to respond to something her friend said, she felt something fall from inside her mouth and land in her lap.

Her first thought was terrifying. “Immediately I assume it’s a tooth, since I have a massive fear of losing my teeth, and I pull over, silently praying I’m wrong.”

When she looked down at her lap, it wasn’t a tooth. It was the missing rainbow gem earring from two years ago.

“I felt it in there the second before I opened my mouth,” she emphasized. The sensation was unmistakable. Something had been inside her mouth, and then it fell out.

Addressing the Skeptics

What makes this account particularly compelling is that strawberry_muffin_22 anticipated every rational explanation and methodically ruled them out in her original post.

Could it have been in her mouth the whole time? “Why and how would I have stored a missing gem in my mouth for 2 years?” she asked, highlighting the absurdity of this explanation.

Could it have been lodged in her sinuses? She pointed out that the gem was pebble-sized. “I would have definitely felt it” if it had been stuck in her sinuses for two years.

Could it have been something else in her lap that she mistook for the gem? She’d cleaned her car a week before the incident. “I distinctly remember there being nothing else in my seat or lap that it could have been.”

Could it have come from her vape? This was a popular theory in the comments, but she shut it down with practical reasoning. The gem would have blocked the airflow in her vape. Plus, she’d taken a hit just a minute or two before speaking and felt nothing unusual in her mouth. “It would’ve been fully inhaled if it was in my vape, and I would’ve felt that.”

Community Reactions

The Reddit community was equally baffled. User GlassButtFrog commented: “That’s the strangest glitch I’ve read about yet! I’m glad you didn’t swallow it.”

Another user, needfulthing42, offered an intriguing theory: “This is the sort of thing that makes me think maybe we are a gigantic simulation and we are occasionally paused by the people playing us as their character, but they fuck around with shit in real life and forget where we were or what we had in our hands or whatever.”

Spiritual_Nose_6647 added some humor to the discussion: “It is rare to have a missing item come out of your mouth. Would you mind checking your mouth for a missing car key and a few dozen left socks?”

Some commenters tried to propose the vape theory, but even they struggled to make it work logically. As one skeptical commenter noted, if the gem had been stuck in the vape mouthpiece, the witness would have noticed when she took a hit minutes before the incident.

The Mystery Remains

From a rational standpoint, there’s no easy explanation for how an earring gem could disappear from a car’s center console and reappear in someone’s mouth two years later. The witness wasn’t a child who might have put small objects in her mouth without remembering. She was an adult who had cleaned her car multiple times, changed residences, and lived a completely normal life in the interim.

The sensation she described, feeling the object in her mouth the moment before it fell out, rules out the possibility that it simply fell from somewhere else and she mistook the timing. She knew it came from inside her mouth.

Some might point to memory distortion or confabulation, suggesting perhaps the earring reappeared somewhere normal and her brain reconstructed the memory as something more dramatic. But the witness’s detailed account, her anticipation of skeptical questions, and her clear recollection of the physical sensation all argue against this explanation.

Cases like this one remind us that reality might be stranger than we typically acknowledge. Whether we live in a simulation with occasional glitches, a universe where objects can slip through time and space, or something even more mysterious, experiences like strawberry_muffin_22’s challenge our assumptions about how the world works.

One thing is certain: she got her earring back, even if the method of return remains completely inexplicable.

Have you experienced a time slip or glitch in reality? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com