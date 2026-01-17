Mysterious Booms and Flashes Shake Pennsylvania Town

Something is shaking homes in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, and nobody knows what.

Since at least April 2024, residents of this Bucks County township have been startled by unexplained booms accompanied by flashes of light. The sounds are intense enough to rattle windows and shake entire houses, leaving neighbors confused and frustrated.

Rick D’Aguanno has captured several of these events on his security cameras. The footage shows bright flashes illuminating the night sky, followed by powerful booms that echo through the neighborhood.

Homes Rattled, Residents Puzzled

“I’ll hear them right away and go, ‘What in the world was that?'” D’Aguanno told NBC10 Philadelphia. The resident has documented multiple incidents on January 4, 2026, and January 10, 2026.

The booms occur at unpredictable times. Night, morning, while people sleep. Each time, residents rush to their windows, trying to pinpoint the source.

D’Aguanno described one particularly intense event: “It was pretty intense… We thought the van blew up or something out here in the driveway.”

The flashes and sounds seem to come from different directions. “Sometimes you think they’re coming from the front,” D’Aguanno explained. “I definitely know two or three came from that way because I could see the flash. This one seemed more this way.”

No Answers from Authorities

Bensalem police have investigated the reports but found no evidence of crimes or identifiable sources. No injuries or property damage have been reported, yet the mystery deepens.

NBC10 reporter Deanna Durante summarized residents’ frustrations: “What they want to know is who’s causing them? What’s behind them? And how do we make it stop?”

Skeptics online have suggested various explanations. Some point to tannerite explosives used by hobbyists. Others mention underground tunneling or sonic booms from nearby military aircraft. However, residents familiar with aircraft sounds from local Air Force bases don’t believe that’s the answer.

Part of a Nationwide Pattern?

Bensalem isn’t alone. Similar unexplained booms have been reported across the country in January 2026. Arizona residents near Tucson described hearing explosions and smelling gunpowder. California’s High Desert experienced mysterious rumbles that shook homes.

These Pennsylvania events echo mystery booms in Twin Falls, Idaho where residents reported windows shaking and doors rattling in 2013. Mountain Home Air Force Base officials ruled out sonic booms, noting the sounds lasted too long to be aviation-related.

In 2014, a powerful boom shook West Virginia so intensely it rattled homes to their foundations. That event was later attributed to a meteor exploding in the atmosphere, captured on video.

Social media users have noted similar events occurring since at least 2018 in the northern Philadelphia suburbs and Poconos region. One X user commented that researcher Linda Moulton Howe has covered these booms for years.

Whether these incidents are connected to UAP activity, military operations, meteors, or something more mundane remains unknown. What’s certain is that residents want answers.

The lights and booms continue. Security cameras keep recording. And Bensalem waits for an explanation that makes sense.

