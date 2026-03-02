They Watched Their Shoe Roll Under a Chair. It Never Came Back.

A Reddit user says they watched their shoe drop and roll under a chair in their apartment. When they reached down to grab it seconds later, it was gone.

That was over a month ago. The shoe still hasn’t turned up.

The post, shared to r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix by user ZugTheMegasaurus, describes the kind of quiet, maddening disappearance that keeps people up at night. Not because it’s dramatic, but because it makes absolutely no sense.

“I have these old shoes that I wear to take my dogs outside,” the poster explained. “We’re in an apartment, so I’m wearing these shoes like 4x a day, and I keep them in the same room as my desk, so they’re never more than a few feet away from me.”

The right shoe rolled under a chair. They saw it happen. But when they went to retrieve it, it simply wasn’t there.

“I was in a hurry to do something else so I just left it and figured I’d look for it next time I needed them.”

That decision kicked off a month-long search that has turned up absolutely nothing.

“I have looked everywhere,” they wrote. “I’ve cleaned every square inch of the apartment. I have looked in every box and container. I even flipped the damn couch over to see if it had somehow slipped behind a cushion or something. And nothing. The shoe is just not here; I’m certain. It’s baffling.”

The Usual Suspects

The comments offered the predictable explanations. Several readers zeroed in on the dogs. “Check the dog beds, maybe one of your dogs is hiding it underneath their bed or underneath their favorite blanket,” suggested user Seashell281.

Another commenter, FullMaxPowerStirner, was more blunt: “I’ve read the word ‘dogs’ and that seems like the clue. Dogs are really POS when it comes to shoes, especially.”

User Fez_and_no_Pants asked, “Any chance it fell in the trash?”

All fair points. Dogs steal shoes. Things fall into trash bags. Objects wedge themselves into impossible gaps behind furniture. In most cases, the missing item turns up eventually in a spot that was either overlooked or just barely out of sight.

But the poster has cleaned the entire apartment. Every inch. Every box. Every container. The couch has been flipped. A month has passed. The shoe, by all accounts, is simply not in the apartment.

“Give It Time”

One commenter offered the kind of advice that anyone who’s experienced this phenomenon will recognize immediately.

“Give it time, it’ll give back, and it’ll be right out in the open,” wrote Mr_Baronheim.

It’s a sentiment that comes up constantly in glitch in the matrix communities. The idea that objects don’t just disappear, they go somewhere else for a while and then return, often showing up in a spot that has already been thoroughly searched.

Researchers who study the disappearing object phenomenon (sometimes called DOP) have noted that this pattern repeats across thousands of reports. An everyday item vanishes from a known location. The owner searches exhaustively and finds nothing. Days, weeks, or months later, the object reappears in plain sight, often in the exact spot where it was last seen, or somewhere so obvious it couldn’t possibly have been missed.

Whether this is a quirk of human perception, a trick of memory, or something genuinely strange happening at the edges of our reality, it’s one of the most commonly reported glitch experiences. And it almost always starts exactly the way this one did: with something small, familiar, and utterly ordinary that simply refuses to be found.

User grey0909 chimed in with their own version: “This happened to me but with a pair of boots. I’d wear them all the time. Then one day they were just gone. I’ve scoured my house and car. No idea where they went.”

Waiting for the Return

As of the time of the post, the shoe remains missing. No update. No resolution. Just an empty spot next to a left shoe and a lot of unanswered questions.

If past glitch reports are any guide, there’s a decent chance the shoe will eventually reappear somewhere painfully obvious. Or it won’t. Some objects, it seems, simply leave and don’t come back.

Either way, ZugTheMegasaurus has joined a very long list of people who have had to accept a deeply unsatisfying truth: sometimes things just vanish. And no amount of cleaning, searching, or couch-flipping can bring them back.

At least not yet.

