Three Halves of One Lime: A Kitchen Glitch in the Matrix

The Impossible Lime

Some mysteries start in the most ordinary places. For Reddit user Cindy_Wright, it started with guacamole.

Every Sunday, she makes the same thing. Fresh guacamole using exactly half a lime. The ritual is simple and consistent.

This past Sunday was no different. She made her guac, squeezed half a lime, and put the other half in the fridge. Three days later, on Wednesday, she made another batch using that saved half.

Everything seemed normal. Until Thursday.

The Lime That Multiplied

Cindy_Wright opened her fridge to grab yogurt and froze. Another half of a lime sat there, fresh and waiting.

“The same spot. Same size. Fresh as fuck,” she wrote in her post on r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix.

Here’s where it gets strange. No one else in her household uses limes. Her mom and sister only use lemon, and only when baking. They haven’t made lemon cake in weeks.

So she checked the trash to verify her sanity. Both old lime halves were still there, exactly where they should be. But there was something odd about them. Both discarded halves were the top portions without the stem hole.

The half sitting in her fridge? It was clearly the bottom half, the side where the stem connects to the tree.

“Which makes no sense,” Cindy_Wright explained. “Because somehow, I now have three halves of one lime.”

The math doesn’t work. A lime has two halves. She used two. Yet a third appeared, freshly cut, in the exact spot she always keeps lime halves.

Reality Check or Kitchen Confusion?

Several rational explanations exist for this peculiar situation.

Memory errors are surprisingly common. Cindy_Wright might have purchased a second lime without remembering, or someone in her household could have bought one and forgotten to mention it. Studies show that mundane daily activities often don’t form strong memories, making it easy to forget small purchases or actions.

Another possibility? Her sister or mother could have used a lime for something else and simply not mentioned it. People often complete small tasks without consciously registering them.

The lime could have been in the fridge longer than Cindy_Wright realized. She might have overlooked it on previous occasions, and her memory of using “the last half” on Wednesday could be filling in gaps incorrectly.

Still, the detail about the stem hole positioning is curious. If the two discarded halves are both “tops” and the remaining one is the “bottom,” that suggests at minimum two different limes were involved. But where did the second one come from?

“I’m honestly questioning reality at this point,” Cindy_Wright admitted. “Either I accidentally discovered lime duplication, or the Matrix just glitched right inside my fridge.”

The mystery remains unsolved. Perhaps there’s a simple explanation hiding in plain sight, or perhaps reality occasionally serves up the unexplainable.

Have you experienced something that defied logic in your own kitchen? Sometimes the strangest glitches happen in the most familiar spaces.