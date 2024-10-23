U.S. National Archives adds 12 new UAP sighting reports from 1949-1953

On 28 January 1953, at approximately 2150 EST, three airborne objects were reported over southwest Georgia in the general area formed by the Albany, Valdosta, Macon Triangle.

At approx 2150 EST, Albany radio called TAFB tower and asked the operators on duty to look west of the field and see if they observed any strange objects. They looked out and observed what appeared to be a (one) circular object changing colors from glowing orange to white and repeating again and again. They observed this object for a period of 8 minutes, from 2150 EST to 2158 EST, then it appeared to either go out or just fade away.

During this 8 minute period GCA was contacted, and two maintenance men who were doing preventive maintenance on the set, turned it on and they reported that they picked up 3 or 4 objects on the scope. (3 moving, 1 stat.) Albany radio again contacted the TAFB tower at approx 2200 EST, and related the following information.

A USAF aircraft had reported seeing one object, and then reported that it had gone into a triangle formation and now appeared as three objects. This aircraft was enroute from Moody AFB to Warner- Robbins AFB, and reported having the objects in sight for 25 minutes. The pilot of this aircraft reported that at 10,000 feet the objects were below him and that when he decended to 4,800 feet they were above him.

At approx. 2210 EST, the men at the GCA unit contacted the tower and said they had two stationary objects on the scope, one at 27 miles-300 degrees, and the other at 17 miles_300 degrees. The three tower operators were unable to sight these two objects with a binoculars, or the naked eye.