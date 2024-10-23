U.S. National Archives adds 12 new UAP sighting reports from 1949-1953

A recently released bunch of scans of UAP/UFO reports from the Air Force has recently been released to the US National Archives. We aren’t sure if this is part of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act (UAPDA) of 2023 but none the less, they are now in circulation.
Here are the summaries of these UAP reports along with the links to the original documents in the National Archives.
Newly Released UAP Sightings
Location: Hamilton Montana
Date: March 7, 1953
On March 7, 1953, an intriguing UFO sighting occurred in Hamilton, Montana. Witnesses described a round object emitting a bluish-white color, characterized by a funnel-shaped beam protruding from it. The object was observed moving at a fast speed and ultimately disappeared over a mountaintop.
Multiple observers reported the sighting, which adds credibility to the account. The object’s distinct shape and color, along with its unusual exhaust pattern, set it apart from conventional aircraft. The speed at which it traveled was noted as significantly faster than typical aircraft, further enhancing the mystery surrounding its nature.
As the object ascended and vanished from view, the witnesses were left without any clear explanation for what they had seen.
Location: Keeweenaw Peninsula, Michigan
Date: April 20, 1953
On April 20, 1953, between 8:18 PM and 9:15 PM EST, the 665th AC&W Squadron in Calumet, Michigan, detected a series of intriguing radar targets. This incident is notable due to the unusual characteristics of the objects that were tracked.
The radar plots originated approximately 50 miles from the station and were observed in a wide arc, spanning from 050° clockwise to 251°. The recorded speeds of these targets were extraordinary, ranging from 1,800 miles per hour to an astonishing 8,400 miles per hour. These velocities far exceed the capabilities of any known aircraft at that time, raising questions about what was actually detected.
Despite the compelling nature of these radar returns, the official explanation dismissed them as interference from shipborne radar originating on Lake Superior. This conclusion highlights the complexities involved in radar interpretation, particularly during the 1950s when military radar technology was still evolving.
While the proximity to Lake Superior provides a plausible source for potential radar interference, the extreme speeds recorded remain puzzling. It is unclear how such high-velocity readings could be attributed solely to shipborne radar artifacts.
This incident exemplifies the challenges faced by military personnel in distinguishing between genuine aerial phenomena and radar anomalies. The extreme speeds and unusual behavior of the detected targets continue to raise questions about what was truly observed that night over Lake Superior, leaving room for speculation about unidentified flying objects.
Location: Barksdale AFB
Date: August 11, 1853
An unidentified flying object was sighted by Major Jack D Swickard and S Sgt Otis Rector at 2100 hours, 11 August 1953. The two men agreed that the object was traveling at a high rate of speed, almost parallel to the earth’s surface and appeared to be a red ball of fire.
The object appeared to be a reddish ball of fire, approximately three times the size of a large star. The object moved very fast and left a streak in the sky. The speed of the object was described as considerably faster than a jet aircraft and was judged by several B-47s in the traffic pattern in the general vicinity of the observation.
Major Swickard is an Aircraft Observer and believed very reliable. He has studied Astronomy and very definitely stated that this unidentified object was not a “shooting star”.
S Sgt Rector caught only a slight glimpse of the object when Major Swickard shouted “look” to him. However, S Sgt Rector stated that he has observed similar objects on three other occasions, but did not report them because of fear of ridicule.
Location: Southwest Georgia
Date: January 28, 1953
On 28 January 1953, at approximately 2150 EST, three airborne objects were reported over southwest Georgia in the general area formed by the Albany, Valdosta, Macon Triangle.
At approx 2150 EST, Albany radio called TAFB tower and asked the operators on duty to look west of the field and see if they observed any strange objects. They looked out and observed what appeared to be a (one) circular object changing colors from glowing orange to white and repeating again and again. They observed this object for a period of 8 minutes, from 2150 EST to 2158 EST, then it appeared to either go out or just fade away.
During this 8 minute period GCA was contacted, and two maintenance men who were doing preventive maintenance on the set, turned it on and they reported that they picked up 3 or 4 objects on the scope. (3 moving, 1 stat.) Albany radio again contacted the TAFB tower at approx 2200 EST, and related the following information.
A USAF aircraft had reported seeing one object, and then reported that it had gone into a triangle formation and now appeared as three objects. This aircraft was enroute from Moody AFB to Warner- Robbins AFB, and reported having the objects in sight for 25 minutes. The pilot of this aircraft reported that at 10,000 feet the objects were below him and that when he decended to 4,800 feet they were above him.
At approx. 2210 EST, the men at the GCA unit contacted the tower and said they had two stationary objects on the scope, one at 27 miles-300 degrees, and the other at 17 miles_300 degrees. The three tower operators were unable to sight these two objects with a binoculars, or the naked eye.
Location: Near Xenia, Ohio
Date: August 5, 1953
On 3 August 1953, at approximately 2130 – 2200 hours, Emerson Needham and Patsy Gipson, Gentile Air Force Depot employees, reported seeing two objects in the air while on the way to Xenia, Ohio.
The objects were sighted on Brookville Pike between Indian Riffle Road and St Bridges Cemetery. No shape was discerned as only lights were seen. Objects were motionless for approximately 15 – 20 minutes and then moved in a gradual curve and disappeared in a northeasterly direction.
Speed was estimated at between 40 – 50 miles per hour. One observer states one light appeared to be of spotlight type pointed toward ground and was sufficient to illuminate dash of the auto. Total time observed was approximately 30 minutes.
There was no evidence of any type of propulsion nor was there any sound. One observer states a trail was left when objects were in motion. The object’s altitude was estimated at approximately 10,000 feet. Objects were observed from within their auto which was stopped after noticing objects.
“It looked like something oblong, the back part was green, the front part was the color of a star, real bright. I stopped the car and watched and it got real bright then. It was kind of dim then it got real bright, it hurt your eyes.” … “It had one bright concentrated light, blinding light shining straight down and then it made a circle to the left away from us and veered off in a northeast direction.”
Location: Stead AFB, Reno, Nevada
Date: April 12, 1953
On April 12, 1953, at 1510 Pacific Time, a crew aboard C-47 Aircraft #3183 from the 8th Air Rescue Squadron observed approximately ten unidentified aerial objects over Sweetwater Airport in Nevada. The crew was on a DVFR flight from Long Beach, California, to Stead AFB in Reno, Nevada, flying at an altitude of 10,500 feet and heading 300 degrees at a speed of 140 mph.
The objects were first spotted by Major Fred G. Padelford, who noted them directly under the right nacelle of the aircraft. In an effort to get a better look, he took control of the C-47 and executed a tight 300-degree turn. The other two observers, 2nd Lt Frank E. White and 2nd Lt John Cripe, were able to see the objects unassisted after this maneuver. They described the objects as round and flat, metallic in color, and estimated them to be similar in size to a T-6 aircraft. The objects were observed making a wide right turn and appeared to be at an altitude of around 7,500 feet MSL.
The crew noted that the objects exhibited no visible trails or exhaust and made no sound during the observation. Although they suspected the objects were moving at an extremely high speed, they could not quantify this due to their distance and the large radius of the turn made by the unidentified aerial phenomena. Notably, no other aircraft were reported in the area, and there were no radio facilities at Sweetwater Airport.
Major Padelford, who has 13 years of service and is the Flight Commander of “A” Flight in the squadron, along with his fellow officers, concluded that there were no unusual atmospheric conditions that could have contributed to this sighting. The significance of this event remains undetermined, but the qualifications of Major Padelford as the principal observer lend credibility to their account. The report was filed only after landing at Stead AFB.
Location: Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska
Date: July 2, 1953
On July 20, 1953, at 9:40 PM CST, an intriguing UFO incident occurred at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Two airmen from the 1st Air Weather Group, S/Sgt George A. Dupray and A/1c Kenneth F. Smith, reported sighting three unidentified flying objects in the area.
The event began at 9:35 PM when the rawin crew at Offutt AFB detected three unidentified radar blips. Using an SCR-584 radar set, they tracked the strongest of these blips for approximately nine minutes, until 9:44 PM2. The radar equipment was positioned 0.65 miles south of the main runway intersection.
Both Dupray and Smith, considered reliable and experienced operators, noted that the radar return from the unidentified object was significantly stronger than that from their standard rawin target, which consisted of a five-foot square cardboard frame covered in aluminum foil.
The object’s movements were carefully recorded, with its initial altitude at 46,300 feet, while the rawin target was at 55,000 feet. The UFO’s behavior suggested it was falling and drifting with the wind4. Weather conditions at the time were documented, but no meteorological explanation could account for the sighting.
Despite informing the P-31 aircraft AC&W unit about the incident, they were unable to obtain a radar return from the object. No known air traffic was reported at altitudes between 25,000 and 55,000 feet during this time.
This case is particularly noteworthy due to the credibility of the witnesses, the use of advanced radar technology, and the lack of conventional explanations. The headquarters reviewing the report stated they were unable to evaluate it further, leaving this Offutt AFB incident as an intriguing unsolved UFO case.
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Date: March 17, 1950
On March 17, 1953, at 3:00 PM, an intriguing UFO incident occurred at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Four military personnel, including an officer and three enlisted men, observed three unidentified objects from the ramp in front of the Operations building.
The objects were initially spotted at an altitude between 10,000 and 12,000 feet. At first glance, the witnesses mistook them for parachutes. However, this assumption was quickly dismissed due to the objects’ peculiar tumbling motion, which revealed alternating silver and dark sides.
Captain Paul Chenchar, one of the primary witnesses, described the objects as approximately the size of a C-54 aircraft. The other observers provided varying size estimates, ranging from that of a desk to fighter aircraft. All agreed that the objects were metallic in nature.
The sighting took an unexpected turn when one of the objects suddenly ascended vertically at high speed, disappearing into scattered cumulus clouds at 15,000 feet. The remaining two objects appeared to separate, with one moving north and the other northeast. The object traveling northeast was observed for about 15 minutes before it vanished behind mountains approximately 20 miles away.
The witnesses, all experienced military personnel, ruled out conventional explanations such as parachutes, balloons, or weather balloon reflectors. They estimated the lateral speed of the objects to be between 50-60 mph, with one observer suggesting it could have been as high as 300 mph.
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Date: February 13, 1953
On February 13, 1953, a fascinating UFO sighting occurred over Fort Worth, Texas, involving both visual observation and radar detection. The incident began at 2:35 AM when John V. Ruth, an employee at Convair’s Fort Worth Division, spotted three extremely bright lights moving across the sky.
Initially, the lights appeared to be arranged in a vertical echelon formation, spaced approximately 500 feet apart. Ruth then observed the lights perform a steep climb, rapidly ascending to an estimated altitude of 20,000 feet.
What makes this sighting particularly intriguing is that Ruth, who was working on a B-36 aircraft at the time, was able to detect two of the three objects on the plane’s APG-41 tail radar. Despite some “snow” on the radar screen, one of the blips was clearly distinguishable.
The credibility of this sighting is bolstered by the fact that eight other employees from Convair’s Department 76 also witnessed the event. This multiple-witness sighting, combined with both visual and radar confirmation, makes it a compelling case in UFO history.
Location: Sherman, Texas
Date: February 24, 1953
On February 24, 1953, at 7:43 PM CST, a fascinating UFO sighting occurred in Sherman, Texas. The primary witnesses were Chief Warrant Officer Alden and his wife, who observed one or two unusual objects in the night sky.
Mrs. Alden initially spotted two objects, while CWO Alden saw only one by the time he reached a suitable observation point. The objects were described as round in shape, each surrounded by a halo approximately five times the width of the object itself. They appeared bright red in color, with no variation or indication of exhaust.
The UFOs exhibited some intriguing behavior. They maintained an abreast formation, with one slightly ahead at times, and seemed to rotate in circles while remaining stationary. Then, in a remarkable display, they began ascending at an undetermined but apparently rapid rate. As they climbed, the objects faded away in a manner reminiscent of a light bulb being switched off, with one disappearing about two seconds before the other.
The entire sighting lasted between three to seven seconds, occurring at coordinates 33°38’N, 96°37’W. The objects were observed at approximately a 2 o’clock angle from the witnesses’ position, though the altitude remained undetermined.
Weather conditions at the time included an overcast at 1,400 feet with calm winds. Importantly, there were no known meteorological or other conditions that could account for the sighting. Perrin Air Force Base, located nearby, confirmed that no aircraft or weather balloons were known to be in the area at the time.
While CWO Alden had no prior experience with UFO sightings, he was considered a reliable witness. The observers promptly reported the incident to Intelligence personnel at Perrin AFB, though the brief duration of the sighting precluded any attempt at interception.
Location: Alaska
Date: August 20, 1949
On August 20, 1949, an intriguing UFO sighting report emerged from Tigvariak Island, Alaska. Captain Christian S. Bauer interviewed Mr. Mitchell regarding his observation of “flying objects,” adding crucial details to the original report.
Mr. Mitchell described the objects as circular in shape, a common characteristic in many UFO sightings. What makes this report particularly interesting is Mitchell’s familiarity with conventional aircraft. He stated that he had seen and heard jet aircraft at Ladd Air Force Base in February of the same year, and was adamant that the objects he witnessed were not jet planes.
The witness provided a unique description of the objects’ sound, comparing it to that of a large shell. This acoustic detail adds an extra layer of intrigue to the sighting, as unusual sounds are often reported in conjunction with UFO encounters.
Mitchell’s ability to distinguish between the UFOs and known aircraft types lends credibility to his account. His experience with jet planes at Ladd AFB suggests he was a reasonably informed observer, capable of differentiating between conventional and unconventional aerial phenomena.
Location: Atka, Alaska
Date: May 18, 1949
On May 16, 1949, at 2120Z, a notable UFO sighting occurred over Atka, Alaska. Three objects were seen moving rapidly across the sky, drawing the attention of observers due to the sound of an aircraft overhead. However, no aircraft was visible, and the objects, which resembled jet fighters at high altitude, passed overhead and disappeared behind a cloud.
Sgt. Brady, one of the witnesses, pointed out the objects to two other airmen who also saw them but could not identify them. Brady attempted to use binoculars from a nearby village to get a better view, but the objects were lost from sight before he could do so. The objects glittered too brightly to discern whether they had wings and appeared to be traveling much faster than an average jet fighter.
At the time of the sighting, no U.S. jet aircraft were reported in the area. A B-17 did pass over Atka during this period but at a much lower speed and altitude than the unidentified objects. Weather conditions included high scattered clouds at 3,500 feet with visibility of 20 miles and winds from the east at 13 knots.
This sighting is particularly intriguing due to the lack of conventional explanations and the speed and brightness of the objects observed. The absence of known aircraft in the area adds to the mystery surrounding this event.
Final Thoughts On These UAP Reports
The slow trickle of UAP reports that is coming out of the government feels like their way of getting us ready for full disclosure at some point way down the road. I’m thinking from their stand point, when they announce “here they are” and the public gets upset, they can look at all the documents and say “well we told you there were here, look at all this stuff we released”.
But, who knows what the shadowy underside of the government is doing and what secret deals they have made with aliens. The one thing these reports do prove is that there is strange stuff going on in the skies of our planet, and whatever is flying around up there, it isn’t us.