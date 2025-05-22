Strange Figure Caught on Arizona Trail Camera: Mogollon Monster?

A spooky trail camera video from Arizona has cryptozoology fans buzzing. Captured by Danny Pusher in a remote area, the footage posted to Facebook shows a strange, humanoid figure stalking through the night. Could this be the Mogollon Monster, Arizona’s legendary Bigfoot-like creature? Let’s explore the chilling sighting, hear directly from the witness, and dig into the history of Bigfoot sightings in the region.
The Eerie Trail Camera Footage
The video was recorded after the witness heard odd noises in the dark. “A couple of days earlier, I heard a peculiar howling or crying noise coming from the darkness at around 5 am,” the man shared. Spooked, he set up a trail camera to catch anything unusual. When he checked the footage, he found something shocking: a tall, shadowy figure moving along a drainage ditch at 2:22 a.m. “At 2:22 AM this early morning, trail cam caught something walking in the drainage, not sure if it’s skinwalker/bigfoot/someone walking the drainage alone at 2:22 AM,” he wrote online, seeking others’ opinions. The figure’s human-like stride and the remote location make it creepy, but its identity remains unclear.
The grainy footage has gone viral, splitting viewers. Some think it’s a prank or a misidentified animal, like a bear standing upright. Others believe it’s a rare glimpse of the Mogollon Monster. The witness’s uncertainty adds to the mystery—why was something, or someone, lurking in a ditch at that hour? The video’s shaky quality only deepens the debate.
Never Miss A Paranormal Story!
Newsletter subscribers get insider access to the latest paranormal posts!
Your email is safe with us and you can unsubscribe at any time!
A History of Bigfoot Sightings in Arizona
Arizona’s Mogollon Rim is a hotspot for Bigfoot-like sightings, with the Mogollon Monster at the center of local lore. This creature is reported to be a towering, hairy, ape-like being, 7 to 10 feet tall, with a foul odor and a knack for staying hidden. Sightings go back over a century.
In 1903, I.W. Stevens reported seeing a creature near the Grand Canyon with “long white hair and matted beard that reached to its knees” and “claw-like fingers.” His account, published in The Arizona Republic, described an “unearthly screech” that chilled him to the bone.
More recent reports come from places like Prescott, Williams, Alpine, and Clifton. Witnesses often mention eerie howls, screams, or growls unlike any known animal. Footprints, some 22 inches long with human-like toes, have been found in the Rim’s dense forests. Native American tribes in the area have long shared stories of large, mysterious beings, adding depth to the legend.
The Mogollon Rim’s vast, rugged wilderness, full of pine forests and canyons, makes it an ideal hideout for a creature that avoids humans.
Could This Be the Mogollon Monster?
The trail camera figure matches some Mogollon Monster traits: tall, bipedal, and caught at night in a remote spot. The witness’s report of a “howling or crying noise” echoes tales of the creature’s eerie vocalizations, often compared to a woman’s scream. Yet skeptics argue it could be a person in a costume or a bear, which can briefly walk upright. The witness’s confusion—wondering if it’s a “skinwalker, Bigfoot, or someone walking”—shows how puzzling the sighting is.
This sighting joins Arizona’s long list of unexplained encounters. Whether you believe in cryptids or not, the video is a haunting reminder that the wilderness holds secrets.
Have you seen something strange yourself? Share your story by emailing Reports@ParaRational.com.
What do you think this figure is? Read on to join the debate!