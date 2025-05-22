Strange Figure Caught on Arizona Trail Camera: Mogollon Monster?

A History of Bigfoot Sightings in Arizona

Arizona’s Mogollon Rim is a hotspot for Bigfoot-like sightings, with the Mogollon Monster at the center of local lore. This creature is reported to be a towering, hairy, ape-like being, 7 to 10 feet tall, with a foul odor and a knack for staying hidden. Sightings go back over a century.

In 1903, I.W. Stevens reported seeing a creature near the Grand Canyon with “long white hair and matted beard that reached to its knees” and “claw-like fingers.” His account, published in The Arizona Republic, described an “unearthly screech” that chilled him to the bone.

More recent reports come from places like Prescott, Williams, Alpine, and Clifton. Witnesses often mention eerie howls, screams, or growls unlike any known animal. Footprints, some 22 inches long with human-like toes, have been found in the Rim’s dense forests. Native American tribes in the area have long shared stories of large, mysterious beings, adding depth to the legend.

The Mogollon Rim’s vast, rugged wilderness, full of pine forests and canyons, makes it an ideal hideout for a creature that avoids humans.