Group finds bigfoot while searching for lost hiker.

Bigfoot Sighting Shocks Search Party in Arizona Wilderness

A chilling encounter unfolded in the pine woods north of Sedona, Arizona, when three volunteers searching for a missing hiker stumbled upon what they believe was a Bigfoot. The sighting, reported to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO), occurred on June 15, 2025, and has sparked intrigue among cryptozoology enthusiasts.

Amber Webster, her husband, and his cousin were aiding a search and rescue mission for Janelle Banda, a hiker lost in Yavapai County’s rugged terrain.

Armed with a powerful spotlight, they scanned the forest 8.5 miles north of Sedona. Around 75 yards away, their beam caught a massive figure. “He was probably 7 foot tall, at least 400 pounds, with wide shoulders,” Amber recounted. “Matted white and brown hair framed a flat, leathery face, and his eyes glowed golden.” The creature stared back, motionless, for one to two minutes before the group fled in fear.

It may sound improbable, but Bigfoot does roam the northern parts of Arizona.

Earlier that day, Amber heard two loud tree knocks while calling Janelle’s name, jokingly remarking, “Oh hey, it’s Bigfoot!” Her husband, a seasoned hunter skeptical of Sasquatch, was shaken. “He knows wildlife,” Amber said. “This was no animal he’d ever seen.”

The next day, Janelle was rescued from a canyon, revealing she’d fled from “glowing lights” that spooked her into a fall. Could it be linked to the creature?

