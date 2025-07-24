Bigfoot Sighting Shocks Search Party in Arizona Wilderness

Amber Webster, her husband, and his cousin were aiding a search and rescue mission for Janelle Banda, a hiker lost in Yavapai County’s rugged terrain.

Armed with a powerful spotlight, they scanned the forest 8.5 miles north of Sedona. Around 75 yards away, their beam caught a massive figure. “He was probably 7 foot tall, at least 400 pounds, with wide shoulders,” Amber recounted. “Matted white and brown hair framed a flat, leathery face, and his eyes glowed golden.” The creature stared back, motionless, for one to two minutes before the group fled in fear.