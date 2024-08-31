A West Virginia Pizza Shop Goes Cryptid

A beloved local pizza joint in Morgantown, West Virginia, has added a touch of local folklore to its decor with a captivating new mural featuring the state’s legendary cryptids. Milano’s Pizza, under the ownership of Dan and Karis Field for the past two years, recently unveiled the playful artwork created by local artist Liz Pavlovic.

A Slice of Cryptid Life

The mural depicts a lively scene of West Virginia’s most famous cryptid and alien creatures enjoying a pizza party together. Diners can now feast their eyes on:

The Mothman

The Flatwoods Monster (also known as the Braxton Monster)

Bigfoot

The Grafton Monster

These cryptids are shown casually dining and socializing, giving them a relatable, everyday quality that resonates with customers.

Artist’s Vision

Pavlovic, a frequent patron of Milano’s, expressed her excitement about the project, describing it as a “natural fit.” Her artistic approach aims to humanize these mysterious beings, presenting them in a “slice-of-life” scenario. What was the artistic inspiration? “I like to think of them as everyday characters or people,” Pavlovic explained. “They’re just hanging out like anyone else would be, doing the same kind of thing and having a good time”.

Local Culture Meets Culinary Delight

The Fields’ decision to commission this mural reflects their desire to personalize the restaurant and celebrate West Virginia’s rich folklore. By blending local legends with their culinary offerings, Milano’s has created a unique dining experience that appeals to both pizza lovers and cryptid enthusiasts alike. Visitors can now enjoy their favorite pizzas while immersed in this whimsical representation of West Virginia’s mysterious inhabitants. The mural not only serves as an attractive decoration but also as a conversation starter, potentially drawing in curious customers and tourists interested in local lore.For those eager to see this cryptid gathering in person, Milano’s Pizza can be found off Greenbag Road in Morgantown.