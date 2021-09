Some people are claiming this is the best Bigfoot video since the Gimlin film. I’m undecided as to whether or not this is good, genuine footage of a Bigfoot.

Idaho may not sound like a common place to find Bigfoot, but trust me. There are plenty of places for them to hide and thrive there. I’m originally from the northern end of Idaho and there is a lot more forest than developed land.

Take a look and decide for yourself.