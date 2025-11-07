Pulsating Hexagonal UFO Hovers Over California Desert for 15 Minutes

A stunning video has emerged showing what appears to be a massive, shape-shifting UFO captured over California’s Mojave Desert. The footage, recorded on April 27th near Twentynine Palms, has left experts scrambling for explanations.

The anonymous witness was staying alone in a remote desert cabin when the unusual craft suddenly appeared around 10:27 PM Pacific Time. The object immediately caught attention due to its extraordinary brightness and hexagonal shape.

Desert Encounter Defies Explanation

“The object was rough around the edges, huge moving in a jerky fashion with no clear trajectory all over the sky,” the witness reported to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC). “Tonight is the new moon – so it was definitely not the moon, and in any case was much brighter than even a full moon.”

The craft displayed behavior unlike any conventional aircraft. “It seemed to move arbitrarily with no clear path. The movements were jerky and at varying speeds,” according to the witness’s detailed NUFORC report. The large object also appeared to pulsate, giving off a bright light from its edges, as it moved through the sky for approximately 15 minutes.

Perhaps most intriguingly, the witness observed the craft undergoing a physical transformation. As the witness in Twentynine Palms followed the UFO, they added that the strange craft began to change shape – morphing from a six-sided object into a circle.

Skeptical Explanations Fall Short

Officials at NUFORC tried to find an explanation for the sighting, noting that a SpaceX rocket launch had taken place that day, but that Falcon 9 took off from in Florida three hours earlier.

A previous rocket launch created a similar phenomenon over the UK in March. That bizarre shape was caused by illuminated frozen fuel expelled from the SpaceX rocket, experts revealed. However, the timing and characteristics of the California encounter don’t align with known space activity.

The witness emphasized their sobriety and clear vision throughout the encounter, declaring in their report to NUFORC that they hadn’t taken any ‘mind altering substances’ during the sighting and had clear vision the entire time.

This sighting occurred just days before a congressional hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena, where Pentagon UFO project whistleblower Luis Elizondo and other speakers called on the government to release what they know about these unexplained sightings.

The California desert has long been a hotspot for unusual aerial phenomena, but this hexagonal craft’s shape-shifting abilities and erratic flight patterns set it apart from typical sightings. Whether advanced technology or natural phenomenon, the Twentynine Palms encounter adds another compelling chapter to the ongoing UFO mystery.

Have you experienced a UFO sighting or unexplained aerial phenomenon? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com