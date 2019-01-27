Lost for two days in the woods, protected by a Bigfoot Casey Hathway is home and safe.
For those of you not familiar with the story, Casey Hathaway went missing from his Grandmother’s yard on Tuesday, January 22nd of 2019. He had been playing with two other children in his grandmother’s backyard
A frantic search began for the missing boy. In addition to local efforts, FBI, state investigators and the U.S. Marines Corps from nearby bases at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point assisted in the search. By the end of the first day, no sign of Casey, and with the weather hovering close to freezing overnight, his odds of survival were not good.
How could such a small boy go missing so fast? Searchers were worried about him not just being lost, but also that he may have fallen into one of the sinkholes or
Casey found near home
A potential tragedy was averted and hearts lifted when on Thursday evening, a report of a crying child, led rescuers into 40 to 50 yards into a wooded area, roughly half a mile from where he went missing, tangled up in some brush and calling out for his mother.
Aside from a few scrapes and bumps, Casey was perfectly fine and is home with his family, but how did he survive two nights in the woods without food, water or shelter. Casey says that he had a friend with him and that a friendly bear kept him safe.
Puzzled at his mysterious reappearance, Craven County Authorities are still working determine what exactly happened. They suspect that Casey was moving around in the woods while they searched for him.
Conclusion
The question that I have is how did a 3-year-old wander far enough fast enough to elude more than a hundred searchers? The sheriff claims Casey must have been moving around the woods to not have been found by searchers.
Then there is his mysterious reappearance a half mile from where he went missing. How could the searchers have missed a boy so close to home? Finally, we come to the issue of the “friendly bear” that kept him safe for two nights.
I propose that it was no bear but a Bigfoot that either found Casey Hathaway or abducted then later returned him to a place where searchers would find him. This sounds considerably like a Missing 411 case with a happy conclusion.
What do you think? What was it that kept Casey safe for two nights in the woods? Post your comment below!
Comments
A small child could easily mistake a bigfoot for a friendly bear… and it’s much more likely that a bigfoot would protect the child. The bear probably would have considered him lunch.