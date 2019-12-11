Macatawa Michigan Bigfoot photo

The Macatawa Unmanned Systems Facebook page recently posted a photo that they are asking people to help decide is a photo of Bigfoot or not. As usual, with Bigfoot photos, it is more Blobsquatch than anything else.
Most comments on this photo agree that it is a person in leafy camouflage/ghillie suit and the slow shutter speed and flash create enough of a blur to make it hard to identify.
I think it is probably a good guess that this is just a human since Bigfoot avoids trail cams and somehow knows where they are, even if they are hidden. There is also a chance this was published to get a little attention to their products.
If you have a different opinion, drop a comment down below!
Here is the original post from Macatawa on their supposed Bigfoot photo.
