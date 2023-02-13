A Pennsylvania resident claims to have stumbled upon unusual tracks in the snow that he thinks were made by a Bigfoot while walking his dog in the western part of the state.
According to the individual, who used to work in law enforcement, he discovered the tracks on December 20, 2022, in Indiana County. The man reported his experience to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) and shared his photographs as evidence.
In his account, the retired law enforcement agent explains that he was following deer tracks in the snow when he noticed some strange footprints among the deer tracks. He described the tracks as similar to human footprints but distinct in some way and spaced about four feet apart. The tracks which are in the typical heel-to-toe fashion of Bigfoot were measured to be roughly four feet apart. For a human to make these walking normally, they would have to be over 9′ tall according to the BFRO report.
The man believes the tracks were only a few hours old and had been made during the night because they weren’t there the previous evening when he took his dog out.
The full report, including the photos, can be found on the BFRO website, which is a repository of Bigfoot sightings and encounters from across the United States.
If you are in Pennsylvania and have seen Bigfoot or found Bigfoot tracks, let us know!