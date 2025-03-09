Bigfoot Trackway Found In Ohio

Alright, folks, buckle up, things just got weird in the snowy wilds near Chapparal Road in Ohio.

According to a local news report, outdoorsman Steve Green was minding his own business, cruising home after a storm, when he spotted something that’d make even the most skeptical eyebrow shoot up: massive footprints, 17 inches long, with a six-foot stride. That’s no bunny hop, my friends.

Green, a guy who knows his deer tracks from his bear paws, says these bad boys were unlike anything he’s ever seen. Naturally, he’s wondering if Bigfoot decided to take a winter stroll.

Skeptics may scoff, but these prints have some eerie cred. They follow a straight-line, tightrope-walker pattern, a classic Bigfoot move according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO). These are also very similar to the Bigfoot tracks found in Ohio in 2013

Add in Green’s tales of odd nighttime critter cries over the years, and you’ve got a recipe for some serious campfire goosebumps. The BFRO’s all over this, noting how snow’s the perfect canvas for spotting oversized stompers in remote spots teeming with wildlife. They’re begging folks to snap pics and measure up if they stumble across similar finds.

Could this be the real deal, or just a case of cabin fever and too much hot cocoa? Bigfoot’s been dodging us for ages, leaving blurry pics and tall tales in his wake. Green’s discovery has locals buzzing, and with more snow on the way, eyes are peeled for hairy visitors. Me? I’m grabbing my boots and a camera—because if Sasquatch is out there, I want the selfie to prove it.

Stay curious, my friends!