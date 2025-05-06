CARSON RIVER BIGFOOT

Carson River Bigfoot Climbs Tree on Video

Imagine waking up in a campground early in the morning and having that uneasy “someone is watching you” feeling, only to see a hulking figure on the hillside above you.

That exact spine tingling encounter is exactly what  camper Kenneth encountered at the Carson River Resort in Markleeville, California.

Luckily he had the presence of mind to pull out his phone and record what he swears is a Bigfoot scaling a tree with uncanny speed.

Shared with the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization, his story is one for the cryptid books. “I was walking through camp at first light,” Kenneth recounted, “when I felt eyes on me from the ridge.” Acting on instinct, he filmed the area, only for his daughter to later spot a bizarre figure in the footage he missed in the moment.

The video shows a hulking, dark shape weaving through the woods before it rockets up a tree and vanishes in seconds. Its size and agility have Kenneth convinced he captured a Sasquatch.

 

Even wilder? The campground leans into its Bigfoot lore, with a cheeky sign at the entrance warning of the creature’s presence. Is this the smoking gun for Sasquatch believers, or something more ordinary caught on camera?

