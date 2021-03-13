We all know the common names for Bigfoot, like Sasquatch or Yeti, but all across the world, people have other names for the large, furry, humanoid that hides in the woods. Here is our list of other names for Sasquatch.

When it comes to other names for Bigfoot, the most common are, of course, Yeti, Sasquatch, Booger, and Abominable Snowman but there are many more variants across the world. Different tribes have a variety of names that all describe a wild humanoid living in the wilds. What follows is a list of other names for Bigfoot.

This list of Bigfoot names is by no means definitive and is a work in progress. If you know of one that should be included or have a comment about one of the ones listed, please send me a message about it.

A

Abominable Snowman

A hoo la huk (Yup’ik Indian)

Albatwitche, the manlike apple stealers (Susquehannock Native)

Almas

Almasty

American Ape

Anisau

Ape-Man

Atahsais (Zuni Indian) “The Cannibal Demon”

At’at’ahila (Chinookan Indian)

B

The Bad Smelling Tree Men (USA, ID, Coeur d’Alene, and WA, Spokane)

Barmanu (northwest Pakistan)

Ba’wis (Tsimshian Indian Bigfoot)

B’gwas (Haisla, Canada, BC)

Biabin-Guli

Big Big Hairy Figure With Eyes Sunk Deep In The Head (n.w. USA, Wakashan, Kwakiutl Tribe)

big hairy man, the messenger (USA, Hopi Tribe)

Big Hairy Monster

the Big Man (USA, western SD, Lakota)

Big Ones

Blacki

Boqs (Bella Coola Bigfoot)

Boggy Boon

Boggy Bill (USA, east TX)

the Booger

Booger Man

Boogie Man

Boogy Monster

Boqs (s.w. Canada, Bella Coola Tribe) “Bushman”

Brenin Llwyd

Brother Who Comes Back Before The Next Very Big Winter (USA, SD, Ogala, Lakota)

Bukwas “Wildman of the Woods” (Kwakwaka’wakw Indians)

Bush Indians (Alaskan Athabaskan Bigfoot)

C

Caddo Critter

the Cannibal Giant (USA, Native American)

Cave Monster

Cave Spirit

Cave Yeller (USA, KY)

Cer Ra Ca Wa “the turkey eater” (northern Mexico)

Chi-Chi

Chinese Wild man

Chiye-Tanka (Sioux and Lakota) “Big Elder Brother”

Choanito (Wenatchi Indian Bigfoot) “Night People”

Chuchuna

Ci-e (USA, SD, Pine Ridge Res.)

Crying Beast(USA, southern Ohio, 1800s)

D

Devils

Devil Monkey (USA, s.w. OK)

Destroyer Who Breaks Up Houses (USA, Na-Dene)

Doolagahi

Doolagahl (Aboriginal Australia)

Doolagarl (Aboriginal Australia)

E

Engeco

Esti Capcaki (Siminole Indians) “Tall Man”

F

Ferla Mohair

The Fetid Beast

Forest Devil

Forest Giants

Fouke Monster

G

Ge no’sgwa (Seneca Indians) “Stone Coats” or “Stone Giants”

Gerendel (Old Danish)

Get’qun (Lake Lliamna Indians)

Giganto

Gigantopithecines blacki

Gilyuk Nelchina (Plateau Indians) “Big Man with Little Hat”

Gin-sung

Grass man (The Ohio Grassman)

Gooligah (Aboriginal Australia)

Gugu (Sumatra)

H

Hairy Bill (USA, TX)

Hairy Giants

Hairy Ones

Hairy Man, Hairy Woman, or Hairy People

“the hairy man (men) who appears as a symptom of disruption” (USA, SD, Lakota)

The Hairy People (USA, KY, Leslie County)

the Hairy Stinka Boo (USA, southern OH)

Heciatomixw (Quinault Indian) “Dangerous Being”

Hill Monkeys (OK)

Hokou

Holla Yella (USA, WV)

Holayela (USA, WV and east OH)

Hoodoo

Hoohoo

Honey Island Monster

J

Jacko (Canada, BC)

Jimbra (Aboriginal Australia)

Jingera (Aboriginal Australia)

Jinka

The Jungle Man (India)

K

Kakundak (Africa)

Kaptat

Kecleh-Kudleh (Cherokee Indian) “Hairy Savage”

Kikomba

King Kong

Kohuneje (Maidu Indian Bigfoot)

Kushtaka (Tlinglit Indian) “Otter Man”

L

Lariyin (Dogrib and Hare Indians) “Bushman”

Lofa (Chickasaw Indian Bigfoot)

Long eared Ape

M

Madukarahat (Karok Indians) “Giant”

Matlose (w.Canada, Nootkas Tribe)

Manabai’wok (Menomini Indian) “The Giants”

The Man-Beast

Mande Burung (India)

Man-Monkey

Mannimal

Mapinguari

Matah Kagmi (Modoc Indian Bigfoot)

Maxemista (Cheyenne Indian Bigfoot)

Mesingw Lenni (Lenape Indians) “The Mask Being” or “Living Solid Face”

Miitiipi (Kawaiisu Indians) “Bad Luck Or Disaster”

Mirygdy

Monkey Man (USA, OK)

Momo, Mo Mo (USA, short for ‘Missouri Monster’)

N

Na-Dene – the Cannibal, who eats dead people (USA, )

Na’in (Gwich’in Indian Bigfoot) “Brushman”

Nakani (Dene Indian Bigfoot)

Nant’ina (Tanainaand Dena’ina)

Nantiinaq Kenai (Peninsula Indian)

Narcoonah

Neginla eh (Yukon Indian) “Woodman”

Nik’inla’eena’ (Koyukon Indian Bigfoot)

Living Neanderthal

Nibagon

Ngoloko

Nguoi rung (Asia)

Ngui Rung (Vietnamese)

Nolem “Dog Eaters” (USA)

Noocoonah (Aboriginal Australia)

Nuk-Luk (North America)

Nun Yunu Wi (Cherokee Indians) “The Stoneman”

Nu’numic (Owens Valley Paiute) “The Giant”

Nun Yunu Wi

Nyalmo (Asia)

O

Oh-mah (USA, NE)

Old Hairy Bill (TX)

Old Yellow

Old Yellow Top (Canada, Ontario)

Old Ones Who Cry

Old Ones Who Run At Night

Old Skunky Bill (USA, east TX)

Omah (Hupa and Yurok) “Boss of the Woods”

Opie (USA, TN and NC)

Orang Pendek (Oceania, Sumatran)

Ot-ne-yar-hed (Iroquoian) “Stonish Giant”

P

Pecos Bill (in the original TX legend he was huge and hairy!)

Pongo

Q

Quinken (Aboriginal Australia)

Qui yihahs (Yakima) “The Five Brothers”

R

Red Eyes (Aboriginal Australia)

Rugaru (USA, ND, Ojibway)

S

Sakets (Salishan/Sahptin Indians) “The Giant”

Sasquatch, or sε´sq’əč (Halkomelem, A Salishan language, southwest British Columbia)

Sc’wen’ey’ti (Spokane Indian) “Tall Burnt Hair”

Seatco, the Wicked Giant (n.w. USA, native Nusqually)

See’atco (Coast Salish Indians) “One who runs and hides”

Seeahtlk (Clallam Indian Bigfoot)

Shampe (Choctaw Indian Bigfoot)

Siatco (Chehalis Indian Bigfoot)

Skanicum (Colville Indians) “Stick Indians”

Skookum (Chinook Indian Bigfoot) “Evil God of the Woods”

Skukum (Quinault Indian) “Devil of the Forest”

Slalakums (Upper Stalo Indians)

So’yoko (Hopi Indian)

Skunk Ape

Skunk Demon

Skunky Bill

Ste-ye-hah’mah (Yakama Indian Bigfoot) “Spirit Hidden by Woods”

Stick Indians (Northwest Coast Bigfeet)

Stinkaboo

Stink Man

St’ Iyahama (USA, OR, Umatilla)

Stsomu’lamux (USA, Na Dene)

T

Tah-tah-kle’-ah (NW USA, Yakama and Shasta Indians) “Owl-Woman Monster”

Tsadjatko (Quinault Indian) “Giants”

Tsek Etinu’s (USA, Na-Dene)

Tse’nahaha (Mono Lake Paiute) “Giant”

Tsiatko Giants (n.w.USA, native)

Taku he (native American, Lakota )

Tano Giant (Africa)

Teh-Ima (Asia)

Tch-lma

Tree Men (USA, ID, Coeur d’Alene, and WA, Spokane)

Tjandara (Aboriginal Australia)

Tha-tha Kla-yah-ma (n.w. USA, Yakama )

Thoolagal (Aboriginal Australia)

Tomy Knocker

Tobi Juan In The Wood (USA, Ark., Tenn.)

Toylona (Taos Indian) “Big Person”

Tsawane’it Emux (USA, Nadene)

Tse’nahaha (USA, Paiute)

Tsiatco (Nisquall/Puyallup) “Wild Indians”

Tso’apittse (Shoshone Indian) “Cannibal Giant”

U

Ucumar (Latin America)

Urayuli (SW Alaskan Eskimo)

W

Weendego (USA, central to north-eastern, Ojibwa)

Wendigo (Algonquian, central to north-eastern USA)

Wetiko (Cree Indians)

Windago (Eastern Athabascan Indian) “Wicked Cannibal”

Windego (northern USA)

Wetiko (central to north-eastern USA)

Wihalaid, the Cannibal Beast (USA, Na-Dene)

Windago (central to north-eastern USA)

Windikouk (central to the north-eastern USA)

Who-Who

the Wigidokowok People(n.w. USA, Native)

Wildman

Wild Man Uncle (n.w. USA, Nehalem)

Wild Man Of Borneo

Witiko

Woods Child (USA, Ohio, 1800s)

Woods Booger (southeastern USA)

Woods Devils (USA, NH, Coos county)

The Woodsman (Athabaskan Indian Bigfoot)

Wooly Booger

Wsinkhoalican Lenni (Lenape Indian) “The Game Keeper”

Y