Top 10 Best States To See Bigfoot In The USA

If you are a die-hard Bigfoot hunter, you really want to have a real in-person Bigfoot encounter, but where are you most likely to see Bigfoot? We’ve gone through the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) data and field reports and come up with our list of the top 10 states where you are most likely to see Bigfoot.

If you aren’t familiar with the BFRO, they are the best-known Bigfoot research and sasquatch encounter reporting organization in the USA and most likely the word. Since its founding in 1995, the BFRO has been taking and cataloging Bigfoot sightings, and each year, hundreds of people add their encounters with Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and Skunk Apes to their database.

Using that sighting data, we’ve put together this list of the best places to encounter Bigfoot in the United States. The question now is if you will be brave enough to go out in the woods and try and find Bigfoot for yourself!

#10 – Georgia

Bigfoot roams the hills of Georgia and people are seeing him

With nearly twenty-five and a half million acres of forests, Georgia is a haven for all sorts of animals, including Bigfoot. All that space and all that wildlife give Bigfoot a near-perfect habitat. As of the time of this writing, the BFRO has no less than 137 Bigfoot reports and the most recent is from May of 2021.

Bigfoot is still wandering the hills of Georgia and people are encountering him there.

#9 – Missouri

When it comes to places to find Bigfoot, most people wouldn’t initially pick Missouri as one of the top 10 states to encounter Bigfoot, but people are having Sasquatch encounters there. What makes Missouria Bigfoot hotspot is likely the combination of wilderness, rivers, and of course the million and a half acres of wilderness in the Mark Twain National Forest. Dead-center of the country may not seem like a good place to find Bigfoot, but the sightings reports tell a different story.

#8 – Michigan

Michigan seems like a more likely place to find Bigfoot. A state referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes would be a great place for Bigfoot to roam. It is commonly thought that Bigfoot uses waterways as a path to move from one place to the next and that theory makes sense. Additionally, all that shoreline means lots of food, with potential prey coming down to drink, in addition to all the food in the water.

If I were going to hunt Sasquatch in Michigan, I think my tactic would be to go canoeing on some of Michigan’s more remote lakes at dusk.

One thing to keep in mind is that while there are a significant number of Bigfoot sightings in Michigan, it is also home to Dogmen, large, bipedal canine-headed humanoids. While Bigfoot is generally reclusive and occasionally a bit aggressive, Dogmen are highly aggressive and will come to find you, which you really don’t want to happen.

#7 – Texas

South again we go and to another state where people might not think of being good Bigfoot territory. Texas conjures images of wide-open spaces and cowboys herding cattle. But Texas has lots of forests and wild places that make perfect Bigfoot habitat.

People hunting wild hogs and deer often report encounters with Bigfoot, oftentimes with the Bigfoot chasing hunters out of their territory.

#6 – Oregon

Running down the coast and along the Cascade Crest in Oregon, are 30,000,000 acres of forest. Surprisingly low on the list, Oregon is in fact an excellent place to go Bigfoot hunting.

With nearly twice as many Bigfoot sightings as any other county in Oregon, Clackamas is the best spot in Oregon to go Bigfoot hunting.

#5 – Illinois

I must admit that when I think of Illinois, I think of urban areas like Chicago. Urban sprawl, cities. But one must not forget that the Mississippi River flows along the western edge of the state. It is my suspicion that Bigfoot uses that waterway as a migration route o move between the northern regions and lower forests such as those in Missouri.

The combination of lots of population and Bigfoot migrating through the area could possibly account for Illinois being #5 on our list of the best states to encounter Bigfoot in. Check out this encounter with an albino Bigfoot in Illinois.

#4 – Ohio

Photo Credit: Daniel Schwen

The last midwest state on our list, Ohio ranks as high as it does, primarily because like Illinois, there is an abundant population in proximity to wild places.

For example, the Wayne National Forest covers 250,000 acres of forest in its southeastern corner. This would give Bigfoot access to the entirety of the Appalachian Mountain system that stretches from Alabama to the Canadian border.

#3 – Florida

Photo Credit: Judy Gallagher

One could split hairs and point out that in Florida, what people are seeing isn’t Bigfoot, but Skunk Apes, but we don’t know yet if they are all one species yet or not. For now, we are lumping them all in together and people are seeing them in enough numbers to put Florida in the #3 spot for states to have a Bigfoot encounter.

From the forests to the Everglades, there are ample places to hide, and abundant food sources for Bigfoot.

#2 – California

You aren’t going to find Bigfoot strolling down Sunset Boulevard, but if you wander out in the will areas away from the coast, you may just have a face-to-face encounter with Bigfoot. We shouldn’t forget that California is where the iconic Patterson-Gimlin Patty Bigfoot video was filmed.

Likely this is because a whole string of mountains and National Parks runs nearly the whole length of the state. From the Klamath National Forest in the north to the Sequoia in the south, there is plenty of room for Bigfoot to roam.

#1 – Washington

Washington state is the best state in the country to see Bigfoot or have an up-close encounter with a Sasquatch. Again, we have massive swaths of forests and wilderness combined with a population that likes to spend a good deal of time out the woods.

Personally, I can say that I haven’t seen Bigfoot in the woods of Washington state, but I suspect I was overly close to one at least once, and still let them know I’m just passing through when the hairs on my neck go up when I’m out hiking.

If you are brave, or foolish enough, a camping trip into the Olympic National Forest or the Mount Baker Wilderness will put you right in Bigfoot’s living room. Question is, do you really want to wander into someone’s living room uninvited? Especially when they are 8′ tall, massively strong, and can see in the dark.